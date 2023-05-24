Kurt Angle Gets Remarried To His Wife

Kurt Angle and his wife Giovanna remarried this past weekend.
The WWE Hall of Famer originally married Giovanna in 2012. This was Angle’s second marriage with his first to Karen, who is now married to Jeff Jarrett.
He took to his social media to announce how he renewed his nuptial vows with his current wife.
"This past weekend, I had the honor of remarrying my beautiful wife Giovanna at Crossroads Church," Angle wrote. "It was an amazing family moment because we were able to get married in front of our children, showing them what true love really is."
This past weekend, I had the honor of remarrying my beautiful wife Giovanna at Crossroads Church. It was an amazing family moment because we were able to get married in front of our children, showing them what true love really is. Thank you to my incredible wife for saying “YES”… pic.twitter.com/TbYUWAlPVC— Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) May 23, 2023
