WWE Talent Not Booked For Night of Champions Sent To Saudi Arabia

PWInsider reports Omos, Street Profits, Karrion Kross, LA Knight, and Rick Boogs have all traveled to Saudi Arabia for Night of Champions, although they do not officially have a match on the card.

It’s possible more matches could be added to the card, but the company will likely be using these for promotional reasons.

The event will feature main events, such as AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar.

Other matches featured include Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship, Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus, WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Asuka, and more!



