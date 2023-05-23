WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Talent Not Booked For Night of Champions Sent To Saudi Arabia

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 23, 2023

PWInsider reports Omos, Street Profits, Karrion Kross, LA Knight, and Rick Boogs have all traveled to Saudi Arabia for Night of Champions, although they do not officially have a match on the card.

It’s possible more matches could be added to the card, but the company will likely be using these for promotional reasons. 

The event will feature main events, such as AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar.

Other matches featured include Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship, Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus, WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Asuka, and more!

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 23, 2023 06:34PM


 

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #night of champions #raw #smackdown

