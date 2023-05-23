WWE Would Consider Third Hour of SmackDown And Adult Themes For RAW

Nothing is off the table as WWE embarks on negotiating media rights deals for RAW and SmackDown ahead of their current deals with USA Network (NBCUniversal) and FOX expiring next year.

WWE CEO Nick Khan recently revealed the company is open to SmackDown moving to a different night should they switch networks.

Khan now also revealed to the JPMorgan Global TMT Teleconference on Tuesday, that the company would consider the third hour of WWE SmackDown.

WWE Monday Night Raw moved to three hours back in 2012, although many find the third a drag, NBCUniversal has been paying WWE big money for that third hour and the company has seen no reason to change course.

Khan also revealed WWE is having discussions about what they can do with the third hour of RAW, with a suggestion it could become more adult themed.