WWE Has Considered Big WrestleMania 40 Main Event

Cody Rhodes main-evented WWE WrestleMania for the first time ever this year and a new report indicates that he could also be in the main event at WrestleMania 40 in 2024.

WRKD Wrestling is reporting that the WWE officials have had preliminary discussions concerning the WrestleMania 40 main event for the RAW brand that would see Cody Rhodes go up against Gunther:

“While it’s still early, discussions have taken place for #WWERaw’s main event for WrestleMania 40 to potentially be Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther. Both superstars have expressed interest in working with each other in the past and are seen as the top face and heel on the Raw roster.”

This news would suggest either Cody or Gunther would enter the event as WWE World Heavyweight Champion.