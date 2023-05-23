WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Has Considered Big WrestleMania 40 Main Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 23, 2023

Cody Rhodes main-evented WWE WrestleMania for the first time ever this year and a new report indicates that he could also be in the main event at WrestleMania 40 in 2024.

WRKD Wrestling is reporting that the WWE officials have had preliminary discussions concerning the WrestleMania 40 main event for the RAW brand that would see Cody Rhodes go up against Gunther:

“While it’s still early, discussions have taken place for #WWERaw’s main event for WrestleMania 40 to potentially be Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther. Both superstars have expressed interest in working with each other in the past and are seen as the top face and heel on the Raw roster.”

This news would suggest either Cody or Gunther would enter the event as WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

Plans For The New WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Seth Rollins will go up against AJ Styles this Saturday at the 2023 Night of Champions premium live event to crown a new WWE World Heavyweig [...]

