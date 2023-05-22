WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Plans For The New WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 22, 2023

Seth Rollins will go up against AJ Styles this Saturday at the 2023 Night of Champions premium live event to crown a new WWE World Heavyweight Champion for the RAW brand.

Many have wondered if the championship will follow the title's previous lineage and insider source Experience #BWE, revealed there “big plans” for the new belt with a story that will “catapult the title to its original status.”

The account also tweeted:

“The new WHC will have its historical linage of 2002 onwards. Saturday’s winner will be add to the title holders list.”

Randy Orton was the last person to hold the former WHC when it was merged with the WWE title in 2013.

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 22, 2023 10:50PM


Tags: #wwe #raw

