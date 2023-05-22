Former WWF and WCW Star Peggy Lee Leather Passes Away

Jack Lord has announced Peggy Lee Leather who competed in the World Wrestling Federation, American Wrestling Association, World Championship Wrestling, and the independent circuit has passed away aged 64.

Lee joined WWF in the mid-1980s teaming Wendi Richter and frequently challenged WWF Women's Tag Team Champions Velvet McIntyre and Princess Victoria. The team split in 1985 when Richter won the WWF Women's Championship which she challenged for but failed to win.

In the early 90s, she worked WCW Worldwide and then joined the Ladies Professional Wrestling Association. By 1997, she briefly returned to WCW and became a contender for the WCW Women's Championship. While in WCW, she wrestled against her former AWA rival, Madusa, who was the number-one contender at the time.

Jack Lord posted on Facebook:

My friend Peggy Fowler (aka Peggy Lee Leather/Lady X/The Thug) passed away this morning. She was an international wrestling star, appearing in every major promotion in the United States, as well as numerous international tours worldwide. She was still involved with WOW (Women of Wrestling) until fairly recently. She was also the step-sister of the late Wenona Little Heart.

I first met Peggy in 1985, and we remained friends all of our lives from that point on. She was a tough lady, but also one of the sweetest. I have so many stories of our times together, the mix tag matches that we had (that also involved Selina (Bambi) Majors) and how we always looked out for each other on the road. Rest In Peace, sweetheart. I’m gonna miss you.

WNS wishes Peggy's family and friends our deepest and heartfelt condolences.