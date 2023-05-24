WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Former WWE Superstar "P*ssed" Following Their Release

Posted By: TTIOT on May 24, 2023

Alicia Fox is done with WWE but she would still like to get back in the ring.

Former WWE Superstar Melina was being interviewed by MuscleManMalcolm when she was greeted by Alicia Fox. Melina thought Fox was done in the ring but Fox was adamant she wasn’t:

“I never said that. The machine said that. Girl, this appearance has been eye-opening. I didn’t put my face on that alumni section. I never said that. My bags are still packed. I’m p*ssed about it. So this is what I’m thinking, so I’m talking to Booker and Sharmell, and then I’ll go do that. Then, we’ll go knock on Trin’s house and then Sasha’s house…”

