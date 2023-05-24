WWE Superstar Arrested On NXT Television

A WWE star was “arrested” during last night’s episode of NXT on the USA Network, the go-home episode before NXT Battleground.

Tony D’Angelo was taken to the police station after being apprehended on last week's broadcast. D’Angelo was questioned about several questionable actions of an unnamed nature.

The police eventually left to look at new evidence and then when they came back, they arrested D’Angelo and led him out of the room!

It remains unclear what D’Angelo has been specifically arrested for but likely for the assaults he has carried out on many of the NXT talent.