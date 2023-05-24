WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Superstar Arrested On NXT Television

Posted By: TTIOT on May 24, 2023

A WWE star was “arrested” during last night’s episode of NXT on the USA Network, the go-home episode before NXT Battleground.

Tony D’Angelo was taken to the police station after being apprehended on last week's broadcast. D’Angelo was questioned about several questionable actions of an unnamed nature.

The police eventually left to look at new evidence and then when they came back, they arrested D’Angelo and led him out of the room!

It remains unclear what D’Angelo has been specifically arrested for but likely for the assaults he has carried out on many of the NXT talent.

