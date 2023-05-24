WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE NXT Women’s Championship Tournament Final Set For Battleground This Weekend

Posted By: TTIOT on May 24, 2023

NXT finished up the semifinals of the Women’s Championship Tournament on Tuesday's WWE NXT on USA Network.

On one side of the bracket, Lyra Valkyria picked up the win in somewhat of a surprise over Cora Jade. Over on the other side of the bracket, it was another surprise with Tiffany Stratton pinned former Champion Roxanne Perez. 

That sets up Valkyria vs. Stratton in the final which will see the winner crowned the new NXT Women’s Champion. That match will take place at Battleground this Sunday May 28, 2023, in Lowell.

Tags: #wwe #nxt #lyra valkyria #tiffany stratton

