WWE NXT Women’s Championship Tournament Final Set For Battleground This Weekend

NXT finished up the semifinals of the Women’s Championship Tournament on Tuesday's WWE NXT on USA Network.

On one side of the bracket, Lyra Valkyria picked up the win in somewhat of a surprise over Cora Jade. Over on the other side of the bracket, it was another surprise with Tiffany Stratton pinned former Champion Roxanne Perez.

That sets up Valkyria vs. Stratton in the final which will see the winner crowned the new NXT Women’s Champion. That match will take place at Battleground this Sunday May 28, 2023, in Lowell.