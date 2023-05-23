Mercedes Mone Injury Caused Sudden Creative Shift

Mercedes Mone suffered an injury at NJPW STRONG Resurgence which actually led to a change in creative plans.
Mone was featured in the one-night tournament in Long Beach, California to crown the inaugural NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion.
During the finals of that tournament, both Mone and Nightingale took to the top rope when Mone suddenly lost her footing and fell to the outside. Mone was able to continue the match but put no weight on her ankle, with reports suggesting she broke her ankle.
Nightingale would go on to pick up the win and title, but it was actually Mone that was set to win the title, and an audible was called to have Nightingale win.
