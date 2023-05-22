WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Superstar Liv Morgan Could Require Surgery

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 22, 2023

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan could be out of the ring for a while as it appears she may require surgery.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez revealed that Liv Morgan’s injury is to her shoulder and it is severe enough that it may require surgery:

“Liv Morgan has what is believed to be a shoulder injury that may need surgery, and so they announce on SmackDown that she and Raquel were being stripped of the tag team titles, and they’re going to do a four way coming up on Raw and the winners of that this week.”

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #wwe #liv morgan

