WWE Superstar Liv Morgan Could Require Surgery

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan could be out of the ring for a while as it appears she may require surgery.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez revealed that Liv Morgan’s injury is to her shoulder and it is severe enough that it may require surgery:

“Liv Morgan has what is believed to be a shoulder injury that may need surgery, and so they announce on SmackDown that she and Raquel were being stripped of the tag team titles, and they’re going to do a four way coming up on Raw and the winners of that this week.”