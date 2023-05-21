WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Steve Austin Praises WWE Commentator, Says "He’s Very Entertaining"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 21, 2023

Praise from "Stone Cold" Steve Austin shouldn't go unnoticed and the Hall of Famer has heaps of praise from one WWE talent.

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Steve Austin commented on Pat McAfee and how well he sold the Stunner. Austin went on to give high praise to the former Smackdown announcer:

“Man, top three. I got to say top three because I mean, you know, The Rock is number one. The way he oversold and Scott Hall and some of the other guys that took it. I mean the way…Pat has a natural feel for the business. Epic performer. Great on the stick. Athletically you know that that match he had with Theory was awesome.”

“And then the kicker was not only the sell of a Stunner, but I don’t know if I threw him out or he ended up out of the ring but to lay there selling, still guzzling the beer, the presence of mind to ad lib and improvise it like this is a moment without even thinking about it. I think he’s amazing. He’s very entertaining, and as a human being, I like him a whole lot.”


