Preview For Tonight's WWE RAW Night of Champions Go-Home Episode

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 22, 2023

The WWE Night of Champions go-home edition of RAW will air live tonight from the GIANT Center in Hershey, PA.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight’s RAW:

- The RAW go-home build for WWE Night of Champions

- Zoey Stark vs. Candice LeRae

- Part two of Seth Rollins’ pre-recorded interview with Corey Graves

- Night of Champions contract signing with Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

- Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes will be under the same roof

- Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci) vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens and a mystery partner

Kurt Angle Gives His Thoughts On Spinning WWE Championship Belt

During the most recent episode of his Kurt Angle Show podcast, Angle discussed John Cena’s spinner WWE Championship and Angle revealed [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 21, 2023 07:42PM


Tags: #wwe #raw

