Preview For Tonight's WWE RAW Night of Champions Go-Home Episode

The WWE Night of Champions go-home edition of RAW will air live tonight from the GIANT Center in Hershey, PA.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight’s RAW:

- The RAW go-home build for WWE Night of Champions

- Zoey Stark vs. Candice LeRae

- Part two of Seth Rollins’ pre-recorded interview with Corey Graves

- Night of Champions contract signing with Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

- Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes will be under the same roof

- Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci) vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens and a mystery partner