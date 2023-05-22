Preview For Tonight's WWE RAW Night of Champions Go-Home Episode

The WWE Night of Champions go-home edition of RAW will air live tonight from the GIANT Center in Hershey, PA.
WWE has announced the following card for tonight’s RAW:
- The RAW go-home build for WWE Night of Champions
- Zoey Stark vs. Candice LeRae
- Part two of Seth Rollins’ pre-recorded interview with Corey Graves
- Night of Champions contract signing with Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus
- Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes will be under the same roof
- Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci) vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens and a mystery partner
