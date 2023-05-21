WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kurt Angle Gives His Thoughts On Spinning WWE Championship Belt

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 21, 2023

During the most recent episode of his Kurt Angle Show podcast, Angle discussed John Cena’s spinner WWE Championship and Angle revealed that he regretted not coming up with merchandise opportunities earlier in his career.

“I just never thought of it. You know, John Cena did, Stone Cold Steve Austin did. I never did, and I could have had a really cool Olympic belt. I believe Vince would have bought into it, and he would have followed through. I wasn’t a merchandise guy. I wish I was. I wish I would have pushed the merchandise harder. You know, early on, I just didn’t have a business mind when I got into business.”

“I was an amateur wrestler and didn’t really market myself. You know, John Cena came in fully prepared. Stone Cold Steve Austin, same with him. They had ideas for merchandise before they even started, and they continued to have ideas for merchandise during their careers.

“I didn’t start [having merchandise ideas] until, like, my fifth year in the business. Then, I was like, ‘Okay, I need to start making merchandise,’ and it was just horrible that I didn’t have a business mind at that time.”

On Cena’s spinner WWE Title:

“It was good for Cena. Having someone else carrying that belt, it’s kind of odd, because Cena’s the one that came up with the idea and the concept, and he made a lot of money on merchandise with it.”

“If Cena was going to carry the title that was great for him, but I’m more of a traditional guy. I like the old title, the eagle title. I also love the World Championship, but the spinner belt was cool. I just think it was cool for John.”

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #john cena #kurt angle

