Kevin Nash Reveals Who Has Become A "Right-Hand Man" To Triple H

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 20, 2023

During the latest episode of Kliq This, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash revealed WWE Senior Director of Content and Development Jeremy Borash has established himself as a "right-hand man" for WWE head of creative Triple H.

Nash noted that Jeremy was behind the Broken Matt Hardy gimmick in IMPACTWrestling. He said, "Borash is absolutely a breed above [others]. I mean, he’s like Triple H’s right-hand man."

Borash joined WWE in 2018 when he was brought in by Triple H.

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #triple h #jeremy borash #kevin nash

