Kevin Nash Reveals Who Has Become A "Right-Hand Man" To Triple H

During the latest episode of Kliq This, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash revealed WWE Senior Director of Content and Development Jeremy Borash has established himself as a "right-hand man" for WWE head of creative Triple H.

Nash noted that Jeremy was behind the Broken Matt Hardy gimmick in IMPACTWrestling. He said, "Borash is absolutely a breed above [others]. I mean, he’s like Triple H’s right-hand man."

Borash joined WWE in 2018 when he was brought in by Triple H.