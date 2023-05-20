Kevin Nash Reveals Who Has Become A "Right-Hand Man" To Triple H

During the latest episode of Kliq This, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash revealed WWE Senior Director of Content and Development Jeremy Borash has established himself as a "right-hand man" for WWE head of creative Triple H.
Nash noted that Jeremy was behind the Broken Matt Hardy gimmick in IMPACTWrestling. He said, "Borash is absolutely a breed above [others]. I mean, he’s like Triple H’s right-hand man."
Borash joined WWE in 2018 when he was brought in by Triple H.
