WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

 

  

 

SPOILERS For May 26 WWE SmackDown (Night of Champions Go-Home Episode)

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 20, 2023

SPOILERS For May 26 WWE SmackDown (Night of Champions Go-Home Episode)

WWE will be traveling to Saudi Arabia for the Night of Champions 2023 PLE next week and as such May 26 edition of SmackDown was taped following the May 19 episode. Below are the spoilers:

- Austin Theory defeated Sheamus to his United States title due to interference from Pretty Deadly.

- Raquel and Shotzi defeated Damage CTRL (Bayley & Iyo Sky) after another miscommunication between Iyo and Bayley.

- Cameron Grimes defeated Ashantee Thee Adonis in a singles match. Baron Corbin attacked Grimes post match.

- Bianca Belair cut a promo in the ring. Asuka’s music hit, distracting Bianca. But, Asuka attacked her from behind. Bianca eventually gets the upper hand in the brawl.

- LA Knight defeated Rick Boogs in a singles match. The Street Profits were on commentary. Post match, Knight said the Street Profits would be smoked by him.

- AJ Styles defeated Karrion Kross. Mia Yim stopped Scarlett from interfering.

- The KO Show with Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa. Segment ended with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens being laid out by The Bloodline. Reigns held up the tag team titles with Solo and Jey Uso by his side.

Source: itnwwe.com
Tags: #wwe #smackdown #spoilers

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82043/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer