SPOILERS For May 26 WWE SmackDown (Night of Champions Go-Home Episode)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

WWE will be traveling to Saudi Arabia for the Night of Champions 2023 PLE next week and as such May 26 edition of SmackDown was taped following the May 19 episode. Below are the spoilers:

- Austin Theory defeated Sheamus to his United States title due to interference from Pretty Deadly.

- Raquel and Shotzi defeated Damage CTRL (Bayley & Iyo Sky) after another miscommunication between Iyo and Bayley.

- Cameron Grimes defeated Ashantee Thee Adonis in a singles match. Baron Corbin attacked Grimes post match.

- Bianca Belair cut a promo in the ring. Asuka’s music hit, distracting Bianca. But, Asuka attacked her from behind. Bianca eventually gets the upper hand in the brawl.

- LA Knight defeated Rick Boogs in a singles match. The Street Profits were on commentary. Post match, Knight said the Street Profits would be smoked by him.

- AJ Styles defeated Karrion Kross. Mia Yim stopped Scarlett from interfering.

- The KO Show with Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa. Segment ended with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens being laid out by The Bloodline. Reigns held up the tag team titles with Solo and Jey Uso by his side.