Paul Heyman Credited For New WWE Nickname

A WWE Superstar has credited Paul Heyman for suggesting a new nickname.

During an interview with Ryan Satin on Out Of Character, Bronson Reed gave credit to Paul Heyman for coming up with the "Mr Nice Guy" nickname which he has been using on RAW:

"That actually wasn’t my idea (to be billed as Mr. Nice Guy) but, it is sort of input so, you know, I’ve been watching a few different television shows that has a character that’s sort of similar to what I do. Australian TV shows and the Mr. Nice Guy was actually Paul Heyman.

He suggested that and obviously when such a great mind of the business like Paul Heyman suggests anything, you should go with it because he knows what he’s talking about… Again, huge ECW fan. So, if he has an idea like that, of course, of course that’s what I’m gonna go with. But yeah, Mr. Nice Guy and it is representative of what you see, like us chatting right now. I am that nice guy. You can speak to me. It’s just when I step into the ring, that’s when the beast is unleashed, that’s when things change and I go to make my money. My money is by cracking skulls."