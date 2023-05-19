Backstage News On Drew McIntyre’s Return To WWE television

Drew McIntyre is reported to be out of the ring at the moment due to a "health issue" although there have been many rumors concerning McIntyre possibly leaving the company when his contract expires and the fact he is reportedly not happy with his creative direction.

In an update on what is holding up McIntyre’s return, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer has reported that it’s “basically more a creative issue regarding what they want, what he wants, and when they agree to it.” Meltzer brought up how WWE could freeze/extend McIntyre’s contract due to the time off and it’s believed McIntyre “has not asked to leave but they have not agreed to a new deal.”

Meltzer noted that McIntyre is listed internally as a babyface on the RAW roster but could turn heel and have an "obvious spot" against Seth Rollins. Meltzer also noted that when the idea of a new world heavyweight title was introduced, McIntyre was one of the names under consideration to be the first champion along with Rollins and Cody Rhodes.