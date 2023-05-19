Update On Bray Wyatt No Longer Being Listed On Internal WWE Roster

It was recently reported by PWInsider that Bray Wyatt “is not currently listed in any fashion internally on the WWE roster.” In an update, insider source @WrestleVotes is reporting the following:

“Regarding the ‘roster rankings’ & Bray Wyatt’s name not listed, I was passed the internal groupings. Names that appeared alongside him in this ‘unassigned’ category that are still listed include Ciampa, Truth, Gable Steveson & Logan Paul. Bray Wyatt is still on payroll however.”

Dave Meltzer has also noted that Alexa Bliss could be the "key" regarding Wyatt’s future with WWE…

“If Bliss comes back with no hints toward Wyatt then I’d say they’ve given up on Wyatt coming back any time soon. Bliss and Wyatt were supposed to be linked when Bliss returned.”