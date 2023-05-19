WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Update On Bray Wyatt No Longer Being Listed On Internal WWE Roster

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 19, 2023

It was recently reported by PWInsider that Bray Wyatt “is not currently listed in any fashion internally on the WWE roster.” In an update, insider source @WrestleVotes is reporting the following:

“Regarding the ‘roster rankings’ & Bray Wyatt’s name not listed, I was passed the internal groupings. Names that appeared alongside him in this ‘unassigned’ category that are still listed include Ciampa, Truth, Gable Steveson & Logan Paul. Bray Wyatt is still on payroll however.”

Dave Meltzer has also noted that Alexa Bliss could be the "key" regarding Wyatt’s future with WWE…

“If Bliss comes back with no hints toward Wyatt then I’d say they’ve given up on Wyatt coming back any time soon. Bliss and Wyatt were supposed to be linked when Bliss returned.”


