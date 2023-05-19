Bryan Danielson Has A New Backstage Role In AEW

Fightful Select is reporting that Bryan Danielson seems to have a new role with AEW in addition to being on-screen talent. According to sources, Danielson is going to be contributing to the creative process for the new Collision show on Saturday nights.

Danielson had a similar role during his time with WWE where he contributed to the creative team and people that worked with him had "great things" to say about his work.

Fightful also added on the AEW creative process:

“Tony Khan, Pat Buck, Will Washington, Sonjay Dutt and QT Marshall comprise the team that largely are set to put together the shows, with Marshall and Dutt contributing heavily. Jerry Lynn, Dean Malenko Christopher Daniels are all often providing creative input. As outlined in the Observer last week, Kenny Omega, Young Bucks, Jon Moxley, FTR, CM Punk all have heavy input into their own programs.”