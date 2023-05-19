Eddie Guerrero Almost Had A Real Fight Against Brock Lesnar

Eddie Guerrero was prepared for a real fight with Brock Lesnar ahead of their famous encounter for the WWE Championship back in 2004.

During the latest episode of The Undisputed Podcast, Chavo Guerrero reflected the lead up to Eddie Guerrero’s WWE Championship match with Brock Lesnar at No Way Out in 2004, revealing Eddie had words with Lesnar about his physicality in the ring:

“Brock is such a strong guy, people don’t really understand how strong he is. After the match, Eddie was p*ssed because Brock stiffed him a bunch of times Eddie felt. Brock was working, but he was working so hard.

“Eddie pulls him into his dressing room and he’s like, ‘Brock! Get in here!’ They get into the dressing room and I’m like, ‘Am I going to have to open this door and help Eddie fight Brock?’ When they got out of there, they had straightened it out, and I remember Brock looking at me and going, ‘You know I was going to beat up Eddie in the ring, right?'”

Chavo added when it came to the big match Eddie was unsure what was going down:

“Eddie came to fight. He was ready to die with honor [laughs]. He was like, ‘You never know what’s gonna happen out there.'”