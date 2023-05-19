Tense Moment With Madusa During Upcoming WWEs Most Wanted Treasures Episode

During the latest "Foley Is Pod" podcast, Mick Foley discussed an upcoming episode of WWE's Most Wanted Treasures and being worried about tension from a former WWE women's champion:

“Things got a little tense with Madusa where I was worried about how she was going to come across, but I don’t want to give too much away. Let’s just say there’s a reason why that women’s championship belt wasn’t on display at the Royal Rumble.”

He also commented on Seth Rollins being cast in the upcoming movie, "Captain America: New World Order" as well as Becky Lynch’s new book:

"How cool is that? Wow, man, I just heard one of the Captain America movies. I still think Becky would be the perfect choice if they ever did a live action of Brave. I just can't see anyone else besides Becky. Did I tell you I've been like one of the few pre-readers of Becky's memoir? She wrote it all herself. I love it. She's way too tough on herself in general. She'll say, 'I hope I didn't put you to sleep', or whatever it is. I'm like, 'Becky, this is really good. It's full of heart. It's you. It's a great story and I think it's going to be one of the most, not just successful wrestling books in years, but really important books.'"