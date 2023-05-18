WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Leaked Plans For Friday's WWE SmackDown Revealed (SPOILERS)

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 18, 2023

Insider source Boozer aka Better Wrestling Experience has leaked some potential spoilers this week's Friday night SmackDown.

- The Usos will “F up” and Roman Reigns “won’t be happy.” Usos vs. LWO will be the main event for Smackdown.

- Sheamus will be challenging for the United States title.

- Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn will debut.

- The account noted that the AJ Styles segment with Grayson Waller will be “fantastic” and teased that Karrion Kross will be involved in something (“Ticktock Aj”) with Styles.

In addition to the live Smackdown, WWE will be taping the May 26th episode of Smackdown as well due to the company traveling to Saudi Arabia for the PLE.

WWE Confirmed To Be Returning To India In September

WWE will be returning to India in 2023. During today's MoffettNathanson’s Inaugural Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference, WWE Pr [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 18, 2023 06:19PM

Source: Better Wrestling Experience
