WWE Confirmed To Be Returning To India In September

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 18, 2023

WWE will be returning to India in 2023.

During today's MoffettNathanson’s Inaugural Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference, WWE President Nick Khan confirmed WWE will hold a live event this September with the exact date to be announced in the future.

It remains unclear if this will be a premium live event.

In January 2021, WWE hosted a Superstar Spectacle event which aired on the WWE Network featuring a number of Indian stars.

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 18, 2023 06:13PM


Tags: #wwe #india

