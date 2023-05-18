WWE Hall Of Famer Has No Interest In Returning

WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley has expressed no desire to return to WWE following his release earlier this year.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, D-Von Dudley explained why he can't see himself back with WWE:

“I’m not interested. I’ll be honest with you. I had a great run. You know, I had a seven-year, I’m sorry, eight-year, including the year that we came back. And then the producing years, I had a great time. I did, there was some stressful times working behind the scenes. But, you know, again, I basically did what I was supposed to do there and my time is up. I believe God puts you in places where he needs to put you for that time being and I think that’s what happened with this.

“Now here’s what I’m also going to say when we left in 2005 the first time it didn’t sit right with me. It didn’t sit right with me at all. And even though we went to TNA, we went to Japan, we did what we did, it just didn’t sit right with me. So I basically always felt that we needed to go back and we needed to leave the right way. And so I felt this time we didn’t leave the right way. There’s nothing left in the basement for me, talent-wise to go back, or producer-wise. I’m okay.”

D-Von then explained why he was let go from the company:

“You know, I said in my tweet interview, which I messed up a couple of times, some of the verbiage because my hands are too big when I’m starting to type and I didn’t bother to look at it again. But you know, I thank Vince, I thank Triple H, Stephanie, and the whole McMahon family for allowing me to come in there. And to do what I did, I have no hard feelings. I have none whatsoever. We agreed to disagree towards the end. And that was when I knew that it was time to leave.

“You know, a lot of it was autograph signings and things like that. But, you know, again, they allow their talent to do certain things and things like that, or their employees. And then there’s other points that they don’t allow to do it, you know, whatever. I just felt that I should have been able to do certain things outside of the company if the company was not working at the time.

So, you know, again, I was told no, and that was made public with the ECW arena, I got pulled from that show. And it caused a little bit of controversy. And then, you know, there was another issue. So my thing was again, agree to disagree. I don’t have any ill feelings but I’m done. I think I think I’m finished. I’m not gonna say never. Because in this business, you never say never. I do know that. But at the same token, the way I feel right now, there’s no reason for me to go back. There’s nothing there for me anymore.

“You know, everybody who I came up in the business with talent-wise is pretty much almost gone. And, you know, and this and that, but, you know, again, that shouldn’t matter, because you’re not there for friends. They have to make money and to have a job. But at the same token, I just feel that that’s not the right fit for me. So again, I thanked them for the opportunity that they gave me since 1999, up until, you know, January 23 of this year, but it’s just not for me anymore.”