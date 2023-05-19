WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Seth Rollins Set To Miss Next Week’s WWE RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 19, 2023

If you're attending next week's WWE RAW, be aware that Seth Rollins will not be appearing.

Rollins recently accepted a role in Marvel Studios’ upcoming film Captain America: New World Order. He has been filming in Atlanta this week, which is why he was only on RAW in a pre-taped segment.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports Rollins will also miss this Monday’s upcoming episode of RAW, as he will continue filming the movie.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter
Tags: #wwe #raw #seth rollins

