Seth Rollins Set To Miss Next Week’s WWE RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 19, 2023

If you're attending next week's WWE RAW, be aware that Seth Rollins will not be appearing.

Rollins recently accepted a role in Marvel Studios’ upcoming film Captain America: New World Order. He has been filming in Atlanta this week, which is why he was only on RAW in a pre-taped segment.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports Rollins will also miss this Monday’s upcoming episode of RAW, as he will continue filming the movie.