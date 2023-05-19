Seth Rollins Set To Miss Next Week’s WWE RAW

If you're attending next week's WWE RAW, be aware that Seth Rollins will not be appearing.
Rollins recently accepted a role in Marvel Studios’ upcoming film Captain America: New World Order. He has been filming in Atlanta this week, which is why he was only on RAW in a pre-taped segment.
Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports Rollins will also miss this Monday’s upcoming episode of RAW, as he will continue filming the movie.
⚡ Tense Moment With Madusa During Upcoming WWEs Most Wanted Treasures Episode
During the latest "Foley Is Pod" podcast, Mick Foley discussed an upcoming episode of WWE's Most Wanted Treasures and being worried about te [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin May 19, 2023 06:08PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com