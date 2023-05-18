WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Announces Title Match For Night Of Champions 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 18, 2023

WWE Night of Champions takes place on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the Jeddah SuperDome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Today the company announced a new match for the upcoming premium live event.

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Asuka has been added to the card. This comes after Asuka turned heel on Monday Night RAW this week by spraying mist in the eyes of Belair. 

