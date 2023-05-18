WWE Announces Title Match For Night Of Champions 2023

WWE Night of Champions takes place on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the Jeddah SuperDome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Today the company announced a new match for the upcoming premium live event.
WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Asuka has been added to the card. This comes after Asuka turned heel on Monday Night RAW this week by spraying mist in the eyes of Belair.
#WWERaw Women's Champion @BiancaBelairWWE will defend against @WWEAsuka at #WWENOC! pic.twitter.com/wjK9gF5Lo8— WWE (@WWE) May 18, 2023
⚡ Backstage Note On Bray Wyatt's WWE Status
It might be something or nothing, but some interesting news concerning Bray Wyatt has emerged. PWInsider reports Bray Wyatt is no longer li [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin May 15, 2023 07:34PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com