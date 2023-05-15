Backstage Note On Bray Wyatt's WWE Status

It might be something or nothing, but some interesting news concerning Bray Wyatt has emerged.

PWInsider reports Bray Wyatt is no longer listed on WWE's internal roster. WWE keeps an internal list to keep track of all their talent, including if they are injured/inactive, so it is very interesting Wyatt is not listed as he is believed to be dealing with a medical issue.

Wyatt's future is believed to be up in the air right now with some believing that there are creative issues keeping him away from WWE TV, although that is not confirmed.

Wyatt's last TV wrestling match was against LA Knight at the Royal Rumble.

We'll keep you updated.