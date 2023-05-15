WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony Khan Believe Recent WWE Sale Could Be "Big Positive" For Pro Wrestling

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 15, 2023

During an interview with Maggie and Perloff, AEW President Tony Khan commented on the recent WWE sale to Endeavor, believing it could be positive for the entire world of pro wrestling:

“I can’t speak to that except to say that I was interested. It will also be very interesting to see what happens with that sale.

“Certainly, in many ways, it’s a big positive to the pro wrestling business and I think the huge attendance numbers and TV and streaming numbers for pro wrestling and the great sales for AEW on pay-per-view and all the big merchandising numbers show that pro wrestling is really back as an industry in many major ways in 2023 and AEW is a big part of the conversation. That’s all been really positive for us.”

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #endeavor #aew #tony khan

