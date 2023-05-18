Possible Creative Plans For Roman Reigns At WWE Money In The Bank 2023

It was believed Roman Reigns would not be scheduled for the 2023 Money in the Bank premium live event from London, England, However, it now appears there are plans to feature Reigns on the card although there are no plans for him to defend his unified WWE Universal Championship.
Insider source @WRKDWrestling is reporting:
“While plans are still taking shape, one idea discussed for Money In The Bank in London is Roman Reigns/Solo [Sikoa] vs. The Usos, freeing up Roman for a title defense at Summerslam.”
While plans are still taking shape, one idea discussed for Money In The Bank in London is Roman Reigns/Solo vs. The Usos, freeing up Roman for a title defense at SummerSlam. pic.twitter.com/B5WP6DIqDL— WRKD Wrestling (@WRKDWrestling) May 18, 2023
