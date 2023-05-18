WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Possible Creative Plans For Roman Reigns At WWE Money In The Bank 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 18, 2023

It was believed Roman Reigns would not be scheduled for the 2023 Money in the Bank premium live event from London, England, However, it now appears there are plans to feature Reigns on the card although there are no plans for him to defend his unified WWE Universal Championship.

Insider source @WRKDWrestling is reporting:

“While plans are still taking shape, one idea discussed for Money In The Bank in London is Roman Reigns/Solo [Sikoa] vs. The Usos, freeing up Roman for a title defense at Summerslam.”

Mustafa Ali Reflect On His Storyline With Seth Rollins Being Cut Short

During a recent interview with The Metro, Mustafa Ali reflected on his storyline with Seth Rollins in 2022 being cut short and what happened [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 18, 2023 05:47PM


Tags: #wwe #money in the bank #mitb #roman reigns

