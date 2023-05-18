Mustafa Ali Reflect On His Storyline With Seth Rollins Being Cut Short

During a recent interview with The Metro, Mustafa Ali reflected on his storyline with Seth Rollins in 2022 being cut short and what happened:

“What I think happened was, I was this babyface that wasn’t fully developed, so you have to reintroduce me as this contender. Even though Seth was this bad guy champion, he was blurring the lines where the fans were really starting to sing his song, and they had to make a decision. Do we lean into this, or does he commit to being the bad guy?”

“The matches would have been incredible, but I feel like they pulled back on it because they’re saying, ‘Well let’s see what’s happening with Seth first.’ What happened, happened. Good for him! He’s standing in Paris for 12 minutes while people are singing his song so I’m glad for him. Hopefully we’ll get to it again someday. But yeah, I’m good with that, I’m ok with that.”