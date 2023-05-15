Doctors Have Told WWE Superstar Randy Orton Not to Return to the Ring

Bill Apter of Sportskeeda recently interviewed WWE Hall of Famer Bob Orton at 80's Wrestling Con.

Orton provided an update on his son Randy Orton who has been off WWE television for some time now following back fusion surgery. Bob revealed his son is training but doctors have told him that he shouldn't return to the ring.

"He's training so we'll see what happens," Orton said. "I don't know if he feels like going back. If he feels like going back or if he feels like he's ready to go back, I think he might," Orton said. "Then again, he's pretty well taken care of. I don't think he needs to. I think the doctors have told him not to."