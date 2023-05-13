WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Alundra Blayze Takes A Pop At Trish Stratus

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 13, 2023

WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze / Madusa took a pop at Trish Stratus on her Twitter, believing she set the women's division back during the 90s and 00s:

“Trish has set the women back and turned them into a sideshow after all the work I did to get the women respected and legitimize them as the superstars that they are. Do you really think I literally threw that title in the trash without a plan of longevity and meaning?

Trish brought in the blueprint that WWE used for decades that had to be UNDONE by the women who were inspired by men and the women that came before her. Trish made room for the Bella Twins and others, but I built a foundation for the 4 Horsewomen.”

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 13, 2023 10:09AM


Tags: #wwe #alundra blayze #trish stratus

