WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match Announced For Night Of Champions

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 13, 2023

WWE Night of Champions will take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, May 27. The World Heavyweight Championship match is set for the event.

On Friday's WWE SmackDown, a Triple Threat match between AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio, and Edge opened the live broadcast. Styles won the match to move on to the final match of the night.

In the second Triple Threat match, Bobby Lashley advanced by beating Austin Theory and Sheamus. Lashley was busted open but after avoiding a Brogue kick, he pinned Theory.

In the final match of the night, Styles won the match against Lashley.

Matches confirmed for Night of Champions:

- Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

- Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles for the World Heavyweight Championship

- Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens for the World Tag Team Titles