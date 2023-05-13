WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Sami Zayn Says WCW Magazine Helped Provided The Name For His Finisher

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 13, 2023

Sami Zayn Says WCW Magazine Helped Provided The Name For His Finisher

Sami Zayn has one of the more interesting finishing move names right now, although many are not familiar with where the name "Helluva Kick" originated from.

During an interview with Love Wrestling, Sami explained it came from a mispronunciation from a WCW Magazine. He said:

“If you want the actual history here, I don’t know if I have ever said this in an interview before but what it is, is when I was a kid I had WCW Magazine and I was reading some match results and it said Chris Jericho defeated Syxx, or maybe it was the other way around, with a hell of a kick but it was written ‘helluva’ like that and I thought it was a ‘helluvah kick’.

“So I thought it was a type of kick. So I told this story to Excalibur, who now does commentary on AEW every Wednesday. I told this story to him at dinner one time at Denny’s after a PWG show and then we started calling the Running Yakuza Kick in the corner that I would do at the time, we started calling it the Helluva Kick.”

Source: itrwrestling.com
