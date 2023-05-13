WWE & UFC’s New Parent Company Has A Name

The Endeavor takeover of WWE is currently going through a matter of process and now a name has now been revealed for the company which will oversee both WWE and UFC.

Vince McMahon will become Executive Chairman of the new parent company while WWE CEO Nick Khan will become President of WWE similar to Dana White’s role as President of UFC. The board will feature eleven members, five coming from WWE, including two from the management team, and six coming from Endeavor with three coming from the company’s management team.

An SEC filing reveals the new parent company’s name as New Whale Inc. although this could very well change when the takeover by Endeavor is finalized:

“*The registrant is currently named New Whale Inc. The registrant plans to change its name to “[ ]” following the effective date of this registration statement and completion of the transactions described therein.”