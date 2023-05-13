Vince McMahon’s Return To Creative Makes Some WWE Superstars Happy

A new report has revealed that there are some in WWE who are happy to have Vince McMahon back and involved with creative.

Wade Keller revealed on the latest PWTorch VIP Audio show that two current WWE Superstars support Vince being back in the mix:

“The wrestlers who are more sympathetic or okay with or even somewhat happy with Vince returning — the wrestlers I talked to directly like Vince better but they also indicated [that] they are not alone [and] that there are people who are happy Vince is back.”

“It’s natural that some wrestlers would think that they were getting a better push under Vince McMahon than Paul Levesque because every booker is gonna have their favorites that they like a little more than others and those people get a boost and others will be like, hey, I think I was in a better position under Vince. Some of it is just that. It’s purely based on self-interest that they were getting a better push.”



Keller added:

“One person I asked said they think that Vince McMahon is more focused on building strong babyfaces and Paul Levesque has more of a focus, and an interest, in building heels.”