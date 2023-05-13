WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Vince McMahon’s Return To Creative Makes Some WWE Superstars Happy

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 13, 2023

Vince McMahon’s Return To Creative Makes Some WWE Superstars Happy

A new report has revealed that there are some in WWE who are happy to have Vince McMahon back and involved with creative.

Wade Keller revealed on the latest PWTorch VIP Audio show that two current WWE Superstars support Vince being back in the mix:

“The wrestlers who are more sympathetic or okay with or even somewhat happy with Vince returning — the wrestlers I talked to directly like Vince better but they also indicated [that] they are not alone [and] that there are people who are happy Vince is back.”

“It’s natural that some wrestlers would think that they were getting a better push under Vince McMahon than Paul Levesque because every booker is gonna have their favorites that they like a little more than others and those people get a boost and others will be like, hey, I think I was in a better position under Vince. Some of it is just that. It’s purely based on self-interest that they were getting a better push.”
 
Keller added:

“One person I asked said they think that Vince McMahon is more focused on building strong babyfaces and Paul Levesque has more of a focus, and an interest, in building heels.”

SPOILER On Edge And The WWE World Heavyweight Title

WWE Hall of Famer Edge recently posted a video on his social media stating he plans on winning the World Heavyweight Title and wants to reti [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 12, 2023 03:44PM

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #wwe #vince mcmahon

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81978/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer