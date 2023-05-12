SPOILER On Edge And The WWE World Heavyweight Title

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

WWE Hall of Famer Edge recently posted a video on his social media stating he plans on winning the World Heavyweight Title and wants to retire when he loses it.

Insider source @BoozerRasslin reported today that WWE has no plans for Edge to win the title, although it remains unclear if he will tonight's Triple Threat Match.

The reason the company doesn't want to put the title on Edge is that Triple H said that the champion will be defending all of the time and Edge is only part-time and it wouldn't make sense to not have the newly created title defended often.

Don't miss Edge vs. Rey Mysterio vs. AJ Styles on tonight's SmackDown on FOX.