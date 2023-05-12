WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
SPOILER On Edge And The WWE World Heavyweight Title

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 12, 2023

WWE Hall of Famer Edge recently posted a video on his social media stating he plans on winning the World Heavyweight Title and wants to retire when he loses it.

Insider source @BoozerRasslin reported today that WWE has no plans for Edge to win the title, although it remains unclear if he will tonight's Triple Threat Match.

The reason the company doesn't want to put the title on Edge is that Triple H said that the champion will be defending all of the time and Edge is only part-time and it wouldn't make sense to not have the newly created title defended often.

Don't miss Edge vs. Rey Mysterio vs. AJ Styles on tonight's SmackDown on FOX.

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 12, 2023 03:32PM

Source: @BoozerRasslin
Tags: #wwe #edge #smackdown

