WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Robert Roode Has Had Another Neck Fusion Surgery

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 12, 2023

Robert Roode Has Had Another Neck Fusion Surgery

On his personal Instagram, Robert Roode revealed he has undergone another neck fusion surgery in Birmingham, Alabama. He had similar surgery on his neck back in November 2022 which kept him off screen. 

He wrote: “Another trip around the sun and another trip to Birmingham Alabama.

Quite a way to celebrate my birthday lol. Had a C4/5 cervical fusion to go along with the C5/6 fusion back in November.

Most importantly it was a success thanks to the man himself Dr Andy Cordover and the first class staff here at @andrews_sports_medicine

Big thank you @deneane__17 for being my rock throughout this entire process. It’s been a challenging year to say the least ??

Road to recovery part 2!

WNS wishes Roode all the best with his recovery.

WWE SmackDown SPOILER Concerning Roman Reigns

A spoiler concerning Roman Reigns and the Bloodline has emerged for tonight's WWE SmackDown. According to WRKD Wrestling, Roman Reigns will [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 12, 2023 11:37AM


Tags: #wwe #robert roode

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81969/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer