Robert Roode Has Had Another Neck Fusion Surgery

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 12, 2023

On his personal Instagram, Robert Roode revealed he has undergone another neck fusion surgery in Birmingham, Alabama. He had similar surgery on his neck back in November 2022 which kept him off screen.

He wrote: “Another trip around the sun and another trip to Birmingham Alabama.

Quite a way to celebrate my birthday lol. Had a C4/5 cervical fusion to go along with the C5/6 fusion back in November.

Most importantly it was a success thanks to the man himself Dr Andy Cordover and the first class staff here at @andrews_sports_medicine

Big thank you @deneane__17 for being my rock throughout this entire process. It’s been a challenging year to say the least ??

Road to recovery part 2!”

WNS wishes Roode all the best with his recovery.