WWE SmackDown SPOILER Concerning Roman Reigns

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
A spoiler concerning Roman Reigns and the Bloodline has emerged for tonight's WWE SmackDown.
According to WRKD Wrestling, Roman Reigns will continue to lose trust in the Usos, and choose to "take matters into his own hands" for Night of Champions.
WRKD tweeted:
Preliminary plans for tonight’s #Smackdown includes:
– Main roster debuts for multiple drafted #WWENXT superstars
– Roman Reigns continuing to lose trust in The Usos and deciding to take matters into his own hands at Night of Champions
