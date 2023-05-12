WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE SmackDown SPOILER Concerning Roman Reigns

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 12, 2023

A spoiler concerning Roman Reigns and the Bloodline has emerged for tonight's WWE SmackDown.

According to WRKD Wrestling, Roman Reigns will continue to lose trust in the Usos, and choose to "take matters into his own hands" for Night of Champions.

WRKD tweeted:

Preliminary plans for tonight’s #Smackdown includes:

– Main roster debuts for multiple drafted #WWENXT superstars

– Roman Reigns continuing to lose trust in The Usos and deciding to take matters into his own hands at Night of Champions

Source: WRKD Wrestling
Tags: #wwe #smackdown #roman reigns

