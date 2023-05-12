WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Location For WWE WrestleMania 43 In 2027 Reportedly Confirmed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 12, 2023

It has long been rumored that Nashville, TN could host WWE WrestleMania 43 in 2027 if a proposed enclosed stadium is built in the next five years.

Recently, Tennessee Titans president and CEO Burke Nihill told 104.5 The Zone and said “WrestleMania isn’t hypothetical, by the way. WrestleMania has already committed to 2027.”

Dave Meltzer commented on the rumor, noting:

“The 2027 Wrestlemania is officially in Nashville at what will be a new stadium that opens that year. The idea is that Mania would be the first or one of the first big events at the stadium even before the Titans start playing there a few months later.”

