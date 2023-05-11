WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Update On Why Bron Breakker Hasn’t Been Drafted To WWE RAW or SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 11, 2023

Former WWE NXT champion Bron Breakker was not drafted to WWE RAW or SmackDown during the recent 2023 Draft. Breakker was rumored to receive a main roster call up after WrestleMania 39 however he will now challenge Carmelo Hayes for the NXT World Championship at the upcoming Battleground premium live event.

In an update on Breakker’s status, insider source @WRKDWrestling noted on Twitter:

“Regarding Bron Breakker going undrafted; we’ve heard there were tentative plans to draft Bron to the main roster, but officials are so impressed w/ his heel persona, he remained in NXT to better cultivate his character. There are tentative plans to call him up after Summerslam.”

Tags: #wwe #nxt #bron breakker

