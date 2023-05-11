Update On Why Bron Breakker Hasn’t Been Drafted To WWE RAW or SmackDown

Former WWE NXT champion Bron Breakker was not drafted to WWE RAW or SmackDown during the recent 2023 Draft. Breakker was rumored to receive a main roster call up after WrestleMania 39 however he will now challenge Carmelo Hayes for the NXT World Championship at the upcoming Battleground premium live event.
In an update on Breakker’s status, insider source @WRKDWrestling noted on Twitter:
“Regarding Bron Breakker going undrafted; we’ve heard there were tentative plans to draft Bron to the main roster, but officials are so impressed w/ his heel persona, he remained in NXT to better cultivate his character. There are tentative plans to call him up after Summerslam.”
Regarding Bron Breakker going undrafted; we've heard there were tentative plans to draft Bron to the main roster, but officials are so impressed w/ his heel persona, he remained in NXT to better cultivate his character.— WRKD Wrestling (@WRKDWrestling) May 11, 2023
There are tentative plans to call him up after SummerSlam. pic.twitter.com/etUmpvHcMs
