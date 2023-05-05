WWE Had Big Creative Plans For NXT Tag Team, Nixed Due To Injury

A WWE tag team was in line for a major push but one of the stars suffered a serious injury which put a halt on their creative for now.
During the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed WWE had big plans for Sol Ruca and Dani Palmer as a tag team in NXT.
“Before her injury, there was talk of making Ruca & Dani Palmer into a major pushed babyface tag team in NXT. They were so high on them there was talk of them getting the NXT tag belts within a few months but that obviously isn’t happening.”
Sol recently tore her ACL in her knee and had surgery.
