WWE Had Big Creative Plans For NXT Tag Team, Nixed Due To Injury

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 05, 2023

A WWE tag team was in line for a major push but one of the stars suffered a serious injury which put a halt on their creative for now.

During the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed WWE had big plans for Sol Ruca and Dani Palmer as a tag team in NXT.

“Before her injury, there was talk of making Ruca & Dani Palmer into a major pushed babyface tag team in NXT. They were so high on them there was talk of them getting the NXT tag belts within a few months but that obviously isn’t happening.”

Sol recently tore her ACL in her knee and had surgery.

Tags: #wwe #nxt #sol ruca #dani palmer

