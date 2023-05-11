Former WWE Superstar Reflects On "Infamous" Pedigree Delivered By Triple H

Former WWE wrestler Marty Garner reflected on the infamous Pedigree that he took from Triple H during a recent interview with Fightful.com.

The incident happened when Garner landed right on the top of his head in a match that was taped for an episode of WWF Superstars in 1996:

“Hunter was new there, and I was new there. I didn’t want to tell him that I didn’t know what the Pedigree was. I had no idea what the Pedigree was, and when he said, ‘Are you good with taking the Pedigree?’ I said, ‘Oh yeah. Sure, man.’ When he locked me into it, it felt like it was going to be a power bomb because he put my head between his legs. I’m like, ‘Okay, I’m going to kick hard.’ I didn’t think it was a piledriver, but I didn’t really know what it was. I should’ve probably asked [laughs], looking back. It made for a good picture and it showed up in a few magazines.”

“A few years later it showed up again in a magazine, Triple H came up to me and goes, ‘this picture is making its rounds.’ ‘Yeah, it is.’ I never get any autographs from anybody, I never get anybody to sign anything, but I did get him to sign a picture of me in the air with him doing what looked like a double-underhook piledriver. I have a picture of that signed. Of all the people, everywhere I’ve been and all the movie stars and people I’ve met, that’s the only autograph I’ve ever gotten.”