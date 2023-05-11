WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Edge Reveals How He Wants To Retire From WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 11, 2023

In a video on his personal Twitter, WWE Hall of Famer Edge commented on being part of the tournament to crown a new WWE World Heavyweight Champion:

“Some people have been running around saying they are going to finish their stories, and good for them. But it made me think a little bit about my story. The introduction of the WWE Heavyweight Championship, if I look at that thing it even looks like the title that I never lost, it looks like Big Gold. 12 years ago I was forced to give that thing up, never had a chance to get it back. Now, I have a chance and it all comes full circle. This ride, it’s going to end sooner than later, let’s face it, we all know that. I gotta get this done. It’s the last thing to do, it’s the period on the end of the sentence. It’s the last sentence in the book.

All of you that are watching this, I assume you’ve been with me on this ride and I really appreciate it. It’s going to end soon and I gotta end it right this time and there is no better way to finish it than to win the World Heavyweight Championship and then when I lose it, that’s it, I’m done. So Rey, AJ, bring your best tomorrow, I know you will. Can’t wait to see you in there, to be honest. Let’s tear it up.”


