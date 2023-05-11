Top International Wrestler Reportedly Booked For 2023 AEW All In Event At Wembley Stadium

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that Will Ospreay has been booked for the 2023 AEW All In event at Wembley Stadium in London, England. Meltzer said:

“Will Ospreay, as of a couple days ago, was booked on the show. I do not know his opponent, I do not know the match but he was booked on the show.”

“For the UK ratings, the biggest series of events – not every single week – was last year when they were building up Forbidden Door and Will Ospreay was on the show. That was really a peak of UK ratings. There were a couple of times that they beat that later but not on a consistent basis and that was also with a move to a better time slot. But in that bad time slot, that was the high point.”

Ospreay expressed interest in being part of the event last month during an interview with DAZN.com when he said “It would mean a lot but I also understand I don’t work there. If there is an opportunity, then I’ll take it with both hands.”