WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Top International Wrestler Reportedly Booked For 2023 AEW All In Event At Wembley Stadium

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 11, 2023

Top International Wrestler Reportedly Booked For 2023 AEW All In Event At Wembley Stadium

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that Will Ospreay has been booked for the 2023 AEW All In event at Wembley Stadium in London, England. Meltzer said:

“Will Ospreay, as of a couple days ago, was booked on the show. I do not know his opponent, I do not know the match but he was booked on the show.”

“For the UK ratings, the biggest series of events – not every single week – was last year when they were building up Forbidden Door and Will Ospreay was on the show. That was really a peak of UK ratings. There were a couple of times that they beat that later but not on a consistent basis and that was also with a move to a better time slot. But in that bad time slot, that was the high point.”

Ospreay expressed interest in being part of the event last month during an interview with DAZN.com when he said “It would mean a lot but I also understand I don’t work there. If there is an opportunity, then I’ll take it with both hands.”

Update On Why Bron Breakker Hasn’t Been Drafted To WWE RAW or SmackDown

Former WWE NXT champion Bron Breakker was not drafted to WWE RAW or SmackDown during the recent 2023 Draft. Breakker was rumored to receive [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 11, 2023 03:25PM


Tags: #aew #will ospreay #wembley stadium #all in

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81956/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer