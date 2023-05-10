Why WWE Reportedly Never Signed The Briscoe Brothers

During an appearance on Chris Jericho’s podcast, Mark Briscoe commented on WWE deciding to not sign him and his late brother Jay:
"Everybody was saying everybody really liked you. I really think they’re gonna bring you guys on. I guess it was a week or two after we had got home, we were just waiting to hear back because they said we will let you know. John Laurinaitis told me, ‘Yeah, we really liked your stuff but I think we’re going to pass for right now. Let us know if you guys want another try.’ That kind of rubbed me the wrong way. But then I guess when he talked to Jay, as he called Jay either right before he called me or called Jay right after he called me, he said, ‘Man, you know what he told me? He said that we not cosmetically pleasing enough.’”
⚡ Former WWE/WCW Star Teases Return To The Ring
During a recent interview with the Developmentally Speaking, former WWE and WCW star Mark Jindrak who has not wrestled since 2018 had the fo [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin May 10, 2023 08:35AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com