WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Why WWE Reportedly Never Signed The Briscoe Brothers

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 10, 2023

Why WWE Reportedly Never Signed The Briscoe Brothers

During an appearance on Chris Jericho’s podcast, Mark Briscoe commented on WWE deciding to not sign him and his late brother Jay:

"Everybody was saying everybody really liked you. I really think they’re gonna bring you guys on. I guess it was a week or two after we had got home, we were just waiting to hear back because they said we will let you know. John Laurinaitis told me, ‘Yeah, we really liked your stuff but I think we’re going to pass for right now. Let us know if you guys want another try.’ That kind of rubbed me the wrong way. But then I guess when he talked to Jay, as he called Jay either right before he called me or called Jay right after he called me, he said, ‘Man, you know what he told me? He said that we not cosmetically pleasing enough.’”

Former WWE/WCW Star Teases Return To The Ring

During a recent interview with the Developmentally Speaking, former WWE and WCW star Mark Jindrak who has not wrestled since 2018 had the fo [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 10, 2023 08:35AM

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #wwe #roh #mark briscoe #jay briscoe #the briscoe brothers #ring of honor

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81946/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer