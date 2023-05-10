WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Former WWE/WCW Star Teases Return To The Ring

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 10, 2023

Former WWE/WCW Star Teases Return To The Ring

During a recent interview with the Developmentally Speaking, former WWE and WCW star Mark Jindrak who has not wrestled since 2018 had the following to say:

“Lately I’ve been getting into good shape again, so I feel like a resurgence. I kind of have an itch to take some more wrestling shows. But maybe that could see me wrestling more in the United States. I don’t know. That’s the one thing I look back on and I have a little bit of regret. I wish I would’ve maybe cut Mexico a little earlier, and come back and did some stuff in the United States. I think there’s still a chapter to write, honestly.”

Jindrak was released from his contract on July 5, 2005.

Savio Vega Explains How WWE Backlash 2023 Return Came About

Savio Vega has revealed how his surprise appearance at WWE Backlash 2023 came about during an interview with Tom Campbell of Cultaholic [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 09, 2023 06:35PM

Source: WrestlingInc.com
Tags: #wwe #wcw #mark jindrak

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81937/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer