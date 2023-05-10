Former WWE/WCW Star Teases Return To The Ring

During a recent interview with the Developmentally Speaking, former WWE and WCW star Mark Jindrak who has not wrestled since 2018 had the following to say:
“Lately I’ve been getting into good shape again, so I feel like a resurgence. I kind of have an itch to take some more wrestling shows. But maybe that could see me wrestling more in the United States. I don’t know. That’s the one thing I look back on and I have a little bit of regret. I wish I would’ve maybe cut Mexico a little earlier, and come back and did some stuff in the United States. I think there’s still a chapter to write, honestly.”
Jindrak was released from his contract on July 5, 2005.
