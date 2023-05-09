Savio Vega Explains How WWE Backlash 2023 Return Came About

Savio Vega has revealed how his surprise appearance at WWE Backlash 2023 came about during an interview with Tom Campbell of Cultaholic Wrestling:

“They got in contact with me because this is the mastermind of Damian Priest and Bad Bunny. They’re both fans of me, I discovered that when I went to the farewell of The Undertaker. I saw Damian Priest there and as soon as I see him, I went to him and said, ‘Hey, man, how you doing?’ I said, I want to take a picture with you.’ He said, ‘I want to take a picture with you.’ I said, ‘No, I want to take a picture with you.’ So I talked to him a little bit there, my experience and stuff like that.”

“We don’t talk too much, but we keep in touch by phone. So this idea was them. More Damian Priest and he said, ‘I’d like to have these two guys in Puerto Rico when they find out they’re gonna do this pay-per-view over here.’ The dream came true, and then the rest was to put the puzzle together.”

“Soon that happened, the company called me and [asked] if I’m interested to be part of it. I said, ‘Why not? Yes, let’s do it.’ They said, ‘Carlito’s gonna be in town.’ I said, ‘Bring him down too. That’s good.’ It was great.”

On what it felt like to return:

“That was incredible. That was so… I don’t know how to describe it. We know, of course, the fans in Puerto Rico will have a good reaction. The [pop] when they see my face next to Rey Mysterio and Bad Bunny, my god. I was in shock, to be honest. I was like, wow. The biggest pop of the night, that’s what the crew says.”

He added:

“I continue to wrestle here in Puerto Rico, I have my company, IWA Puerto Rico. The fans see me here or there, they see me on television doing promotion and this and that, and it’s okay. They love what they see, what we’re doing here in Puerto Rico.”

“Now, Bad Bunny and Damian Priest, they’re gonna wrestle, two Puerto Ricans in Puerto Rico, never been done before. When I was with them and Carlito was with them, I don’t know if Carlito had the chance to go to Puerto Rico, I’m not sure. But I don’t have that chance because they didn’t travel to Puerto Rico by that time.”