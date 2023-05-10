WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Believed They Were In A "No-Win Situation" With Monday's RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 10, 2023

This past Monday's WWE RAW was held in Jacksonville, Florida where the company is reported to have used piped-in crowd noise during several segments to the annoyance of those watching.

WRKD Wrestling is reporting the company felt they were in a "no-win situation" following the hot crowds of this past weekend for Backlash:

“Production at last night’s #WWERaw from Jacksonville, Florida was aware of the lackluster crowd responses compared to this weekend’s events. We heard it described as a “no-win scenario,” either they use the filler crowd noise or they broadcast the silent crowd on TV.”

Source: WRKD Wrestling
Tags: #wwe #raw

